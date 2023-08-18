Nikhil Siddhartha's warrior magnum opus 'Swayambhu' is filming now

Written by Aikantik Bag August 18, 2023

'Swayambhu' is currently in the production stage

Nikhil Siddhartha has been one of the most known faces in Telugu films and the actor has done some decent work in recent years. After his disastrous outing with Spy, the actor is now gearing up for his magnum opus titled Swayambhu. The makers took to social media and revealed that the epic film went on floors on Friday.

Cast and crew of the film

The makers also unveiled a first-look poster that features Siddhartha as a warrior. The film will be a period action drama and it is being helmed by Bharat Krishnamachari. The cast is also headlined by Samyuktha Menon. The pan-India film will be available in five Indian languages—Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada. The project is bankrolled by Bhuvan and Sreekar.

