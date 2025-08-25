HONOR to kickstart smartphone production in India from November

HONOR , the Chinese tech giant, is gearing up to start local production of its smartphones in India. The move comes as part of a strategic partnership with PSAV Global, which was previously associated with Huawei . The first batch of 'Made in India' HONOR smartphones is expected to roll out by November 2025.

Market ambitions PSAV Global aims for 1% market share in 1st year PSAV Global Co-founder and CEO CP Khandelwal has revealed the company's ambitious plans for its first year of operations. He said they are targeting a 1% market share with their 'Made in India' HONOR smartphones, which would translate to around ₹2,500 crore in revenue. This goal is set to be achieved within the first year of manufacturing operations, from November 2025 to November 2026.

Brand performance HONOR's growth trajectory and global mobile phone supply rankings A recent report by Counterpoint Research on global mobile phone supplies for Q1 2025 has revealed that HONOR is one of the fast-growing brands. The company is giving tough competition to others in the market. Huawei was the biggest OEM in China during this period, while both HONOR and Motorola showed high growth across multiple markets globally.