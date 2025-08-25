Next Article
Missed a call on WhatsApp? You can now leave a voice note
WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature to some Android beta users that lets you leave a voice message if someone misses your call.
Instead of just calling back, you can now quickly record a message that pops up in their chat—making it easier to share what's important, even if they're busy.
Other recent updates to the app
Earlier this August, WhatsApp announced a few other features: an anti-scam tool to fight crypto ad fraud and an option to schedule group calls.
These developments suggest a push to make chatting safer and more flexible for everyone.