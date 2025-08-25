How deep ocean water can cool data centers

The setup involves running a special pipeline

The setup involves running a special pipeline out to deep ocean layers where the water stays at a chilly 18°C.

For a typical large data center, DSWC could pay for itself in just eight months, even after covering all building and maintenance costs.

While it's best suited for coastal areas, this tech could also help hospitals, factories, or even tropical buildings stay cool—offering a greener way forward as our demand for energy keeps rising.