Apple's first foldable iPhone to arrive next year: Expected specs
What's the story
Apple is gearing up to launch its first-ever foldable iPhone, according to a report by Bloomberg. The device, codenamed V68, will be a book-style foldable similar to Samsung's models that open into a tablet-sized screen. Production is expected to ramp up in early 2026 for a fall debut. The foldable iPhone will come with four cameras—one on the cover and one inside, while two will be on the back.
Modifications
Device will feature Touch ID instead of Face ID
The foldable iPhone will ditch Face ID for Touch ID, a feature reminiscent of older iPhone models. It will also be eSIM-only, like the upcoming iPhone Air. The device will debut with Apple's first in-house cellular modem, the C2 chip, which is expected to compete against Qualcomm's latest offerings. This same modem will also power the iPhone 18 Pro series.
Tech shift
Apple has switched display technology for foldable iPhone
Apple has recently changed its display technology strategy for the foldable. The company had initially planned to use on-cell touch sensors but switched to in-cell touch screens due to concerns over air gaps and more visible creases. This approach, already used in standard iPhones, should improve both crease visibility and touch accuracy. Currently, color options under testing are limited to black and white, though plans could evolve before launch.