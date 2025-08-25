The device will have 2 cameras on the back (Representative image)

Apple's first foldable iPhone to arrive next year: Expected specs

By Mudit Dube 11:12 am Aug 25, 202511:12 am

What's the story

Apple is gearing up to launch its first-ever foldable iPhone, according to a report by Bloomberg. The device, codenamed V68, will be a book-style foldable similar to Samsung's models that open into a tablet-sized screen. Production is expected to ramp up in early 2026 for a fall debut. The foldable iPhone will come with four cameras—one on the cover and one inside, while two will be on the back.