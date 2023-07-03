Entertainment

Anushka Shetty's 'Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty' gets a release date

Written by Aikantik Bag July 03, 2023 | 04:27 pm 1 min read

Anushka Shetty is a bonafide star of Telugu films and has become a known face pan-India after the success of Baahubali. Back in March, she announced her upcoming film Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty. Now, the actor has posted the film's release date. It is slated to release on August 4 in theaters. The film also stars comedian-turned-actor Naveen Polishetty.

Story, crew, and other details

The film is a quirky comedy-drama revolving around a 40-year-old woman falling in love with a boy who is in his 20s. The project is helmed by Mahesh Babu P and bankrolled by Vamsi-Pramod under the UV Creations banner. Shetty also shared a new poster on social media. It will release in four Indian languages—Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

