MEA responds to Trump's fury over India purchasing Russian oil 

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has responded to US President Donald Trump 's criticism of India's continued Russian oil purchases. "In securing our energy needs, we are guided by what is on offer in the market and the prevailing global circumstance," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. On Trump's suggestion that Pakistan may potentially sell oil to India, Jaiswal simply responded, "We have nothing to say." Trump had announced a new oil deal with Pakistan after announcing 25% tariff on India.

Ties MEA on India-US ties Yet, even after Trump's decision to impose a 25% tariff on Indian imports, the MEA reiterated the strength of India-US relations, saying they have "weathered many transitions and challenges." "We have strong defense ties with the US which have been strengthening over the last several years," Jaiswal said at his weekly press briefing. "There is potential for our defense partnership to grow further. We remain focused on the substantive agenda that both countries have committed to," he added.

Bilateral confidence Ties shouldn't be viewed through prism of 3rd nation The MEA also expressed confidence that bilateral ties will continue to progress despite the latest tariff announcement. "We are confident our relationship with the United States will continue to move forward," Jaiswal added. The ministry also clarified that ties between two countries shouldn't be viewed through the prism of a third nation. "Ties with any country...stand on their own merit and shouldn't be seen through the prism of a third country," Jaiswal said.

Trade negotiations India studying implications of Trump's tariff announcement Earlier, India had said it was studying the implications of Trump's tariff announcement. The government said it is committed to concluding a fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement with the US. "India and the US have been engaged in negotiations on concluding a fair, balanced and mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement over the last few months," the government had said in a statement.

Trump Trump accuses India of buying military equipment from Russia Trump on Thursday imposed a 25% tariff on India, stating that while India is a "friend," the US and India have done little business "because...they have the most...obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers." The tariff also comes with an extra penalty for India's strategic trade with Russia. "Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia's largest buyer of energy...at a time when everyone wants Russia to stop the killing in Ukraine," he added.