'Worst-case scenario of famine' unfolding in Gaza: UN-linked agency

A United Nations-linked agency has warned that a "worst-case scenario of famine" is unfolding in the Gaza Strip. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) said that "latest data indicates that famine thresholds have been reached for food consumption in most of the Gaza Strip and for acute malnutrition in Gaza City." The report calls for "immediate, unimpeded" humanitarian access to halt rising starvation and death rates.

Crisis deepens IPC report highlights worsening situation The IPC report, which is based on data till July 25, 2025, highlights the worsening situation in Gaza due to escalating conflict and widespread displacement. The report notes that over 20,000 children were admitted for acute malnutrition treatment between April and mid-July this year. Hospitals have also reported a spike in hunger-related deaths among children under five, with at least 16 fatalities recorded since July 17 alone.

Escalating violence At least 325,000 Palestinians displaced since mid-May The IPC attributes the crisis to intensified bombardments and expanded ground operations by Israeli forces against Hamas. The conflict has resulted in massive displacement, with 325,000 Palestinians displaced since mid-May. Around 88% of Gaza is now under Israeli military evacuation orders or militarized zones, leaving civilians with few safe places to go.

Access challenges Food access increasingly dangerous Access to food has also become increasingly dangerous, with around 1,000 people killed since May 27 while trying to access food. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation claims to have distributed over 89 million meals, but most of the distributed items require cooking resources that are largely unavailable. Reaching distribution points involves long, high-risk journeys, and a first-come, first-served approach often excludes vulnerable populations.

Health crisis Local food production collapsed due to conflict damage Acute malnutrition rates are skyrocketing across Gaza, with 81% of households in northern Gaza reporting poor food consumption in July. In Gaza City, acute malnutrition prevalence increased from 4.4% in May to 16.5% by early July. Local food production has collapsed due to conflict damage and a fishing ban since July 12. Markets are failing due to severe stock shortages and weeks without commercial food entry.