Page Loader
Home / News / World News / Musk's SpaceX might not build Trump's Golden Dome project
Summarize
Musk's SpaceX might not build Trump's Golden Dome project
The Trump administration is seeking alternatives to SpaceX

Musk's SpaceX might not build Trump's Golden Dome project

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jul 22, 2025
07:59 pm
What's the story

The Donald Trump administration is looking for new partners for its Golden Dome missile defense system, with Amazon's Project Kuiper and major defense contractors in the running, as per Reuters. This comes amid a strained relationship between Trump and Elon Musk, which reached a breaking point on June 5. The Pentagon and White House had started seeking alternatives to Musk's SpaceX even before the fallout, fearing over-dependence on one partner for such a large-scale $175 billion project.

New contender

SpaceX still has the largest share

SpaceX, which has launched over 9,000 Starlink satellites and has extensive government procurement experience, is still the frontrunner for major parts of Golden Dome. However, its share could decrease as new entrants like Stoke Space and Rocket Lab gain traction. Project Kuiper—a $10 billion project led by former Starlink managers—has been approached by the Pentagon for potential inclusion in the satellite layer of Golden Dome.

Defense discussions

Traditional defense contractors in the race

Traditional defense giants such as Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, and L3Harris are also in talks to support the Golden Dome project. L3Harris CFO Kenneth Bedingfield said there has been increased interest in their missile warning and tracking technologies for this system. Northrop is pursuing efforts including a space-based interceptor that would allow missile strikes from orbit.

Project timeline

General Michael Guetlein to oversee Golden Dome

Space Force General Michael Guetlein, confirmed by the Senate on July 17, will lead the Golden Dome program. He has been given a tight schedule to build a team and deliver initial designs within months. The inclusion of commercial platforms like Kuiper raises security concerns as their satellites would need protection against cyberattacks and electronic warfare.

Security implications

Project could alter global security dynamics

The Golden Dome project could alter global security dynamics if a fully-operational space-based missile shield is developed. It may force adversaries of US to develop new offensive capabilities or speed up space militarization efforts.