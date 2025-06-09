What's the story

In a major milestone for India's space exploration efforts, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is all set to become the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS).

His mission is scheduled for June 10 on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket as part of Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4).

The launch will happen around 5:52pm IST and docking with the ISS is expected at 10:00pm IST on June 11.