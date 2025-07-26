Why Ali said yes to 'Thug Life' despite limited role

Actor Ali Fazal , who was recently seen in Mani Ratnam 's Thug Life, has opened up about his limited role in the film. The film was panned by critics, but Fazal received positive reviews for his performance. In a recent interview with Mid-Day's podcast series The Bombay Film Story, he addressed these concerns and revealed why he chose to be a part of the project.

Role details 'I know I'm getting a lot of flak...': Fazal Fazal confessed that he received a lot of backlash for his limited screen time. "I think a lot got edited. It was only meant to be 3-4 scenes. It was an interesting arc at the time, and I'm sure it went through hundreds of changes." "I know I'm getting a lot of flak," he added, referring to the criticism related to his limited screen time in Thug Life.

Career perspective Fazal was excited to work with Haasan and AR Rahman Despite the criticism, Fazal was motivated by the chance to work with legendary artists like Kamal Haasan and AR Rahman. "It's Mani sir, Kamal Haasan, and AR Rahman. I'm a big Mani fan. It was a no-brainer at the time," he said. "I didn't think about it. It was a small way to start, and I'm not new to that."