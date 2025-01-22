What's the story

The makers of the acclaimed crime drama series, Mirzapur, are planning to shoot the upcoming film and the fourth season simultaneously, reported Mid-Day.

This way, they can keep the narrative consistent between the two formats.

Last October, it was revealed that Mirzapur would be turned into a movie, becoming the first Indian OTT series to do so.

The film and new season, helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, will begin shooting in September 2025.