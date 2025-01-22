'Mirzapur' film, S04 to be shot together from September: Report
What's the story
The makers of the acclaimed crime drama series, Mirzapur, are planning to shoot the upcoming film and the fourth season simultaneously, reported Mid-Day.
This way, they can keep the narrative consistent between the two formats.
Last October, it was revealed that Mirzapur would be turned into a movie, becoming the first Indian OTT series to do so.
The film and new season, helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, will begin shooting in September 2025.
Casting details
Star-studded cast secures bulk dates for dual project
The ensemble cast features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Divyenndu, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, and Vijay Varma.
To avoid the hassle of scheduling and repeated coordination, the team has booked bulk dates from these actors.
"Since it doesn't make sense to take dates from them again and again, the makers have decided to shoot both projects at one go," a source close to the production said.
Filming locations
Dual project to be filmed in Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai
Most of the shooting will be done in Uttar Pradesh, with some portions being filmed in Mumbai.
"The film will have the same raw energy as the series, but will be mounted on a bigger scale," said the source.
The three seasons of the show, meanwhile, can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.