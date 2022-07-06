Entertainment

Shweta Tripathi Sharma's best roles: From Disney stint to 'Mirzapur'

Happy birthday Shweta Tripathi Sharma!

Shweta Tripathi Sharma is one of the most promising actors in the OTT space right now, set to feature in Voot's The Gone Game 2 this week. But the Masaan actor has been ruling the small screen as well as the silver screen for quite a while now. On her 37th birthday, let's celebrate her most iconic roles—starting from Zenia Khan to Golu Gupta.

#1 Zenia Khan in 'Kya Mast Hai Life'

Tripathi Sharma as Zenia Khan on Disney Channel's Original show Kya Mast Hai Life was sort of the most relatable college-going character. This 2009 Hindi series focused on a group of five friends—Zenia, Zenia's twin brother Zeeshan or Zee, Vir, Ragini, and Ritu—who tackled day-to-day problems in their college. This show, including Zenia, shaped the childhood and adolescence of an entire generation.

#2 Sandhya in 'Haraamkhor'

Shlok Sharma's award-winning film Haraamkhor featured Tripathi Sharma as schoolgirl Sandhya who falls prey to the manipulative tricks of married teacher Shyam (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui). The two got engaged in an illicit affair leading to several dark turns and twists. While the plot was twisted enough, one cannot praise Tripathi Sharma enough for bringing the vulnerability and innocence of a teenager to life.

#3 Enakshi Dasgupta in 'Gone Kesh'

In 2019, Tripathi Sharma once again played a teenager, Enakshi Dasgupta, in Qasim Khallow's Gone Kesh. The comedy-drama film maturely dealt with the serious issue of Alopecia or unpredictable hair loss, and the social stigma associated with the loss of hair, especially in young women. As Tripathi Sharma's titular character suffered from this autoimmune disorder, the actor spoke volumes with her nuanced performance.

#4 Golu Gupta in 'Mirzapur'

Last but not the least, Tripathi Sharma became a household name with the smash hit Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur. Portraying Gajgamini 'Golu' Gupta, not only did we see Tripathi Sharma as a fearless party leader in college, but she also grew to be an intellectual gangster when her sister got killed by some powerful regional goons. We'll soon see her in Mirzapur 3.