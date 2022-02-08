Entertainment

#NewsBytesExclusive: 'Never saw Purva as negative character,' says Anchal Singh

Meet Anchal Singh, the find from 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein'

The recently released Netflix Original, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, has emerged as one of the top OTT content in 2022. The Sidharth Sengupta-directorial impressed viewers and critics alike and is returning with season two. And, the show has given us a discovery—actor Anchal Singh, who played Purva, a dark character. While talking to NewsBytes, Singh shares if she was apprehensive of playing her.

Story Purva's character kickstarts tale of misfortune in Vikrant's life

For context, Purva, the only daughter of the regional political head, is in love with Vikrant (Tahir Raj Bhasin), who loves Shikha (Shweta Tripathi Sharma). Purva's years-long obsession with the hapless Vikrant tumbles his life upside down along with that of his loved ones. For portraying the negative character of Purva with elegance and panache, Singh has been receiving a lot of appreciation.

POV 'Difficult to point finger at [Purva]...and say 'you're bad bi***''

But Singh says she never saw Purva as "a negative character." Speaking to us, she said: "As an actor, I have no problems in taking up challenging characters but it's very important...to know why that character is behaving a certain way." "Purva is such a well-written character...it's so beautifully layered that it's difficult to point a finger at her...and say "you're a bad bi***"."

Quote 'Ladki buri nahi hai,' says Singh on Purva

And, this tonality of the character comes from instances of "innocence" in Purva that makers let us see, opines Singh. "You do understand there's this woman who's deeply, passionately in love with a man to the extent that she loses rationality." "Ladki buri nahi hai (She's not a bad girl)," the actor notes, adding it was this complexity that drew her to the role.

Root Before acting, she wanted to pursue civil services/working at UN

Singh, who has starred in 300-400 commercial ads, always found the "power of an artist to bring a smile on somebody's face beautiful" and knew acting was her calling. Yet, for a long time, the Sri Siddhartha Gautama actor was too shy to admit she wanted this. In fact, she earlier had her eyes set on civil services and working at the United Nations.

Experience Singh would love to work in Tamil films again but...

Having worked in multiple film industries, Singh hasn't been able to forget one experience. While she was grateful to be part of the Tamil horror-comedy Dhilluku Dhuddu, she often found herself "in a fix" when her dialogues got changed on the set repeatedly, not giving her the time to learn the language/prepare the delivery. She expects mutual respect from the crew in upcoming projects.