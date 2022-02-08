Entertainment

'Bhangi' controversy: 'TMKOC' Actor Munmun Dutta arrested, given interim bail

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Feb 08, 2022, 03:30 pm 2 min read

Munmun Dutta was arrested in casteist slur row (Photo credit: Twitter/@moonstar4u)

Actor Munmun Dutta, most popular for her stint on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), was reportedly arrested in the casteist slur controversy. According to reports, the actor was arrested by Hansi, Haryana Police on Monday, after which she was interrogated for four hours. Thereafter, she was released on interim bail. Complaints were filed against Dutta for uttering a casteist slur online last year.

Context Why does the story matter?

On January 28, a special court in Hisar had rejected Dutta's anticipatory bail plea, thereby chances of her getting arrested increased.

The root of the incident stems back to May 2021, when she had mentioned the word "bhangi" in a video.

This word is a casteist slur, often used as slang but Bhangi is actually a surname that belongs to the SC category.

Details Actor had arrived at Hansi police station, per court order

According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had ordered the television star to appear before the investigating officer, DSP Vinod Shankar. Following this order, Dutta had arrived at Hansi police station on Monday. Here, police interrogated Dutta and released her on bail. Earlier, lawyer Rajat Kalsan, a complainant had alleged she was faking illness to skip notices.

Timeline Last year, Supreme Court had clubbed all cases against Dutta

Speaking to us, Kalsan had claimed the police were sending notices to the famed Babita ji but the latter was not responding properly. Apart from Kalsan's complaint in Hisar, grievances were filed against Dutta in five other places, namely Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. Last year, the Supreme Court had agreed to club these cases as per the actor's appeal.

Information Dutta not the first celebrity to utter the slang

No official statement has been released, confirming the arrest of the actor. On Twitter too, Dutta was seen mourning the loss of Lata Mangeshkar on February 6. To note, actor Yuvika Choudhary had also been booked by police for uttering "bhangi" in a YouTube video in 2021. In 2018, Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty had been summoned by police for uttering the same word.