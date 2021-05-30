Yuvika Choudhary's casteist slur controversy: Haryana Police books actress

Actress Yuvika Choudhary booked after complaint from Dalit rights activist

Looks like online trolling is not the only problem for actress Yuvika Choudhary in the casteist slur controversy. Followed by calls for arrest on social media, now the Haryana Police has booked the Lakeeran actress for allegedly making derogatory and objectionable remarks about the Scheduled Caste (SC) community. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on the basis of a Dalit rights activist's complaint.

FIR was registered on Friday after investigation by cyber cell

As per reports, activist Rajat Kalsan had lodged the complaint with the Hansi Superintendent of Police Nikita Ahlawat on May 26. Kalsan had reportedly submitted a copy of the video where Choudhary can be seen using the word "bhangi," the police said on Saturday. Thereafter, an investigation was conducted followed by the registration of an FIR on May 28 at Hansi city police station.

Same activist responsible for FIR against Munmun Dutta too

Notably, the Bigg Boss 9 contestant has been booked under the relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, according to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Hansi city police station. Also, it was Kalsan's complaint on the basis of which another FIR was registered against actress Munmun Dutta, who has also used the same casteist slur earlier.

What exactly went down on May 25?

For the unversed, Choudhary started trending heavily on May 25 after a clip from her vlog went viral. In the video, the Om Shanti Om actress had said: "Why do I always dress like a bhangi when I'm shooting vlogs?" Facing backlash, Choudhary tweeted an apology that said she was unaware of the meaning or etymology of the slur. Twitterati refused to buy it.

Randeep Hooda also had to pay for sexist/casteist joke recently

When this apology did not work, the actress posted a video where she was seen with folded hands, asking for forgiveness, claiming she had committed a mistake unknowingly. Her husband, actor/reality show star Prince Narula, who was also visible in the controversial clip, had extended support. Recently, Randeep Hooda's sexist/casteist joke on BSP leader Mayawati cost him the post of UN's environmental treaty ambassador.