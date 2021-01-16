Talent manager Pista Dhakad, who handled various Bigg Boss celebrities, has passed away following a road accident on Friday. As per reports, Dhakad was returning home from the sets of the reality show, after completing the "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode's shooting, when she met with the accident. Dhakad shared a close friendship with several Bigg Boss contestants. Here are more details on this.

Details Dhakad was traveling with her assistant

As reported by SpotboyE, Dhakad was returning home with one of her assistants when her scooter slipped. Both Dhakad and her assistant fell on either side of the road and a vanity van ran over her, after which she died on the spot. The accident took place near the Film City area in Mumbai, reports said.

Condolences Former 'Bigg Boss' contestants heartbroken over the news

Actor Prince Narula, who had worked with Dhakad during his stint in Bigg Boss 9, shared a heartfelt note on Instagram. It read, "You were a person, whom nobody can ever forget. You reside in our heart in a way that it seemed we knew you since childhood (sic)." "No one can fill your void in our industry and our life. Love you always."

Instagram Post Why you left us so early, wrote Yuvika Chaudhary

Instagram post A post shared by yuvikachaudhary on January 16, 2021 at 5:24 pm IST

Reactions You will be missed by everyone: Shehnaaz Gill

Apart from Narula and Chaudhary, another former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill also took to Twitter and wrote, "Such a joyful, vibrant, and a happy soul. You will be missed by everyone who's life you touched #RIP Pista (sic)." Popular television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has revealed that she had a word with Dhakad last night, writing, "Life is indeed a bitch and unpredictable (sic)."

Information A brief about Dhakad's career