Entertainment

5 OTT releases to watch out for in February

5 OTT releases to watch out for in February

Written by Nilesh Rao Feb 08, 2022, 02:23 pm 3 min read

Both 'Gehraiyaan' and 'Inventing Anna' are releasing on February 11

In the OTT space, the first week of February was marked by the releases of films like Looop Lapeta, One Cut Two Cut and shows such as The Great Indian Murder, and Rocket Boys that had hit Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and SonyLIV, respectively. Here are the other top five much-awaited ventures the OTT platforms will offer this month.

Number 1 'Gehraiyaan': Hits Amazon Prime Video on February 11

Gehraiyaan is one of the most eagerly awaited films. The Shakun Batra-directorial features Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa, in their OTT debut. The relationship drama is about two cousins, one engaged and one married. When the two couples meet, sparks fly between one sister and the other's fiancé. Produced by Karan Johar, Gehraiyaan hits Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

Number 2 'Bhamakalapam': Priyamani's Telugu OTT debut to release on aha

Bhamakalapam marks the Telugu digital debut of acclaimed actor Priyamani and will release on February 11 on top Telugu OTT platform aha. In the Abhimanyu Tadimeti-directed film, she plays a homemaker and food vlogger named Anupama, who also doubles up as a neighborhood detective. She gets entangled in a case when a Faberge egg, worth Rs. 200cr, gets stolen from a Kolkata museum.

Number 3 'Inventing Anna': Set to premiere on Netflix

Inventing Anna is an American drama streaming television miniseries based on How Anna (Sorokin) Delvey Tricked New York's Party People, an article written by Jessica Pressler for the New York. Created and produced by content czarina Shonda Rhimes, it has Julia Garner in the titular role. The cast includes Anna Chlumsky, Katie Lowes, and Arian Moayed, among others. It hits Netflix on February 11.

Number 4 'Freedom Fight': Malayalam anthology film releasing on SonyLIV this Friday

Freedom Fight is the second venture by the The Great Indian Kitchen makers. The anthology will narrate stories of female protagonists trying to break away from the shackles of patriarchy. The movie is presented by Jeo Baby, whose last directorial, The Great Indian Kitchen, was impressive. He has also directed a segment of the five-part anthology. It's slated to hit SonyLIV on February 11.

Number 5 'Mahaan': Vikram-led gangster flick streams on February 10

"Chiyaan" Vikram and his son Dhruv's Mahaan is another much-anticipated film. The gangster drama, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 10. It marks Vikram's OTT debut and Subbaraj's second full-fledged directorial to hit the digital arena. His first was Jagame Thandhiram, starring Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi. It released on Netflix on June 18 last year.