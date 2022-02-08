Entertainment

Ravi Teja's 'Khiladi' trailer promises high-octane action drama thriller

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Feb 08, 2022, 01:16 pm 2 min read

'Khiladi,' directed by Ramesh Varma, is set to be released on February 11

The Hindi trailer of Ravi Teja's Khiladi is here. The 2:14-minute-long clip has already received over 5L views within an hour of its release, indicating the anticipation around the film is huge. Going by the trailer, we can conclude that the Ramesh Varma-directorial not just has action, it has comedy and romance, too. Khiladi hits theaters on February 11, targeting the Valentine's Day week.

The film's Hindi and Telugu versions will release on the same day and this move might prove to be profitable for the makers because of two reasons:

A) This is Teja's first Hindi and pan-Indian outing, so his huge fanbase will make sure that their favorite star's film is a hit.

B) There are no major Hindi releases during the Valentine's Day week.

Returning to the trailer, it starts with a beautifully shot panoramic view of a city and soon after Teja's Mohan Gandhi gets introduced. His equation with Dimple Hayathi and Meenakshi Chaudhary is humorous. Arjun Sarja, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Nikitin Dheer, Sachin Khedekar, Mukesh Rishi, and Murali Sharma make brief appearances, too. The only low point in the otherwise engaging clip is the objectification of women.

Pen Studios has backed the project in association with A Studios. Touted to be an action thriller, Khiladi will feature Teja in a double role. Talking about the film's Hindi release, Pen Studios' head Jayantilal Gada said, "Now there is a demand for original content, as the audience likes to see the film in its purest form. The content of Khiladi is extremely entertaining."

Besides this film, Teja has multiple projects in his pipeline, including Sudheer Varma's Ravanasura. He also has Tiger Nageswara Rao, and Sarath Mandava's Ramarao On Duty, co-starring Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan. The film hits the marquee on March 25. Further, he will be seen in Dhamaka. Directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, it is likely to be released on April 14.