Makers of upcoming Telugu biggies Sarkaru Vaari Paata (starring Mahesh Babu) and Pushpa (Allu Arjun) are battling piracy troubles, even before the release of their movies. Recently, a teaser and a song got leaked online before the official release. Now, Mythri Movie Makers, the house backing both the projects, has lodged a police complaint with the Cyber Crime department to tackle such illegal menace.

'Please do not encourage piracy,' producer requested viewers

Addressing the issue, the production house posted a statement on their official Twitter handle on Sunday. "We are deeply disturbed by the recent leaks of our movie material online. We condemn it and have lodged a complaint against the same in the cyber crime department. The culprits would soon be booked by the law. Please do not encourage piracy," read the note.

We are deeply disturbed by the recent leaks of our movie material online. We condemn it and have lodged a complaint against the same in the cyber crime department. The culprits would soon be booked by the law. Please do not encourage piracy.



First track from 'Pushpa' was leaked before its scheduled date

Tracing back, the Telugu version of Arjun's Daakko Daakko Meka from Pushpa Part 1, Pushpa: The Rise, was leaked online before its scheduled release on August 13. The first song from the flick however broke several records when it was officially shared in five languages. It became the Most Viewed South Indian Lyrical and the Most Liked Tollywood Lyrical in 24 hours.

'SVP's first teaser had to be dropped at midnight

On the other hand, Babu's look from Sarkaru Vaari Paata (SVP) had been leaked on August 8, a few hours before its original launch timing, scheduled for the next day. This forced the makers to drop the SVP Birthday Blaster teaser at midnight, on the occasion of the superstar's 46th birthday. But the sudden launch meant many fans were not aware of the release.

Several movies like 'Mimi,' 'Radhe' recently suffered due to piracy

Although the star power brought great results, the illegal leaks did hamper the original plans set by the makers. Recently, Netflix had to advance the release of Mimi, days before its actual launch date because of piracy. This nasty business had managed to infuriate Salman Khan as well. He had asked fans not to download Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai illegally, threatening strict action.

'Pushpa' is releasing this Christmas, to be followed by 'SVP'

Directed by Sukumar, the first installment of Pushpa will see a Christmas 2021 release, clashing with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. This will be closely followed by Parasuram Petla's actioner SVP, which is eyeing a January 13, 2022 release date.