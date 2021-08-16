Madonna birthday special: Times when 'Queen of Pop' reinvented fashion

Here's our nod to Madonna's most iconic looks through out the years on her 63rd birthday

Queen of Pop Madonna turns 63 today! Rising to popularity in the mid-1980s, the global icon continues to reign, partly because of her ability to reinvent herself repeatedly. Her clothing and style have drastically changed through the years, although she never lost her personal touch--unapologetic and in control of her sexuality. Let's celebrate the Frozen singer's birthday by tracing her most iconic fashion moments.

When she dressed up as a sad clown in Australia

"People say I'm controversial," Madonna had said in 2016. "But I think the most controversial thing I have ever done is to stick around." The same year, the Vogue singer dressed up as a clown for her Tears of a Clown show in Australia. While sharing personal stories, Madonna sang acoustic versions of her unpopular songs in the intimate setting, impressing critics widely.

When she made wearing crucifixes part of fashion statements

Brought up in a strict Catholic home, Madonna's music and videos have often put forward controversial imageries of Catholicism. Her Like a Prayer video widely disturbed the Vatican, then she went on to perform Live to Tell in Rome, while being tethered to a symbolic cross. However, she also made crucifixes part of a fashion statement. She's attributed with making crucifix necklaces a thing.

When she immortalized Gaultier's cone bra and corsets

Jean-Paul Gaultier is one of Madonna's most frequent collaborator and the duo has given us some unforgettable stunners on occasions. What Madonna immortalized was his cone bra and corsets during her Blond Ambition tour. He did not invent these for the Papa Don't Preach singer, but Madonna made these her own! Madonna drew criticism and scrutiny from various quarters and presumably loved every bit.

When she subverted the image of wedding dresses

Madonna changed the image of pure, white wedding dresses forever when she rolled on the floors at the first-ever MTV Video Music Awards. While performing Like a Virgin, the Holiday singer rolled onstage, wearing a new rendition of the wedding dress. It was knee-length, shimmering, bold, and came with a black belt that had the words, "Boy Toy," written on the buckle.