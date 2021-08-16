Taika Waititi birthday special: What are his upcoming projects?

List of Taika Waititi's upcoming movies

Taika Waititi turns 46 today! The Academy Award and BAFTA winner recently awed us with his menacing game creator act in Free Guy, and his cameo in The Suicide Squad. Boasting of a net worth of around $13 million, the multi-talented New Zealand-born artist, has steadily established himself as a bankable star. He has many interesting projects lined up. Let's dive right in!

'Next Goal Wins' is his first ever sports drama

Waititi has never dabbled with making sports movies. And, this is probably the exact reason why he wants to make one. Therefore, he has decided to direct, co-write and produce the upcoming sports drama Next Goal Wins, which is an adaptation of a 2014 documentary by Mike Brett and Steve Jamison. Michael Fassbender is leading the movie, which is slated to release in 2022.

Sequel to 'Thor: Ragnarok' is his most awaited project

Thor: Love and Thunder, the sequel of Thor: Ragnarok, is no wonder his most awaited directorial. Expectations are sky high from Waititi because of the way he treated the 2017 superhero film. There was humor, wits, action and story, and this combination effectively revived the flagging Thor franchise. It will be interesting to see how he executes this one, which has several top stars.

Will Waititi direct his childhood favorite 'Flash Gordon' film adaptation?

A few years back, Waititi was asked to work on an animated Flash Gordon movie, but now it's being developed as a live-action film, and is being written by him. Waititi's personal connect to the 1930 comic strip, drawn by Alex Raymond originally, has pushed him to come up with "the most fantastically interesting vision," for this movie. Let's see how this pans out.

He is also directing and co-writing untitled 'Star Wars' movie

Waititi is slated to direct and co-write an untitled Star Wars movie. Not a newcomer to the galaxy world, having worked on The Mandalorian season one, and given voice to the droid, IG-11, in the series, he looks like a perfect choice. Lucasfilm definitely is looking forward to his 2025 release, since Star Wars fans have been kept angry for a long time now.

Next acting venture will see him as a legendary pirate

In April, it was announced that the Jojo Rabbit director's next acting venture would be Our Flag Means Death, a HBO Max period comedy. Besides being the executive producer and pilot director, he will also star as Blackbeard, a legendary pirate, who has been described as "a lover, fighter, tactical genius, poetic soul, and quite possibly insane." Sounds quite Waititi-esque! Happy Birthday, Sir.