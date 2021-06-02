'Thor: Love And Thunder' completes filming, Chris Hemsworth confirms news

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on Jun 02, 2021, 07:35 pm

Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi pose in 'Thor 4' set photo, confirm filming wrap

Days after Chris Hemsworth's hair designer Luca Vannella indicated that Thor: Love and Thunder has finished shooting, lead actor Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi have now made it official. "The film is gonna be batshit crazy," the actor wrote in his announcement. To note, this will be the fourth MCU movie in Thor franchise, and is slated to to hit theaters next May 6.

Quote

'The film is gonna be bats**t crazy,' Hemsworth teases fans

While sharing it on Instagram, Hemsworth wrote, "That's a wrap on Thor Love and Thunder, it's also national don't flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate." "The film is gonna be batshit crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heartstring or two. Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey."

Information

Hemsworth looks shredded, Waititi wears an ancient motion-capture suit

The black and white photo is reportedly from the last day of the shoot, with Hemsworth looking shredded (as always), and Waititi wearing an ancient, motion-capture suit. The latter will be playing Korg once again, a role that he brilliantly essayed in Ragnarok.

Statement

'I don't look cool I know that,' Waititi hilariously responds

Waititi shared the same photo with a note for fans, "And that's a wrap on Thor: Love and Thunder." "Sometimes two people come together to inspire the world and change the cinematic landscape forever. And then there's me and @chrishemsworth who are too cool to care about anything except making movies that bring people absolute joy. Ok, I don't look cool I know that."

Cast

The movie has some of the best actors from Hollywood

Apart from Hemsworth, it boasts a stellar star cast including Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, Chris Pratt, Matt Damon, Karen Gillan, Russell Crowe, and Jeff Goldblum. The movie, which is based on the Mighty Thor graphic novel, started filming in January earlier this year. Waititi shared that he has enjoyed directing the movie, and said, "It might be the best Marvel film ever!"

Details

Thor is the only Marvel character with four standalone movies

Thor: Ragnarok, the previous film about the God of Thunder, released in 2017. It grossed over $854 million worldwide, while the entire franchise has made $1.94 billion at the global box office. The other two movies in the franchise-Thor (2011) and Thor: The Dark World (2013)- performed average in the box-office. Thor has now become the only Marvel character to have four standalone movies.