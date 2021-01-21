Matt Damon is returning to Marvel with the latest Asgardian offering of Thor: Love and Thunder. The reason we say 'returning' is because he had a pretty brief but really funny cameo in the film Thor: Ragnarok, released in 2017. You might be too engrossed in the storyline to notice Damon, but here he is again, while we wonder what will his role be.

'Ragnarok' cameos Damon played Loki in a play by Loki

Ragnarok put Damon in the most amusing role of an Asgardian theater actor, who was seen playing Loki, Thor's wicked brother. The play, panned out in front of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) pretending to be Odin enjoying the show with grapes, demonstrated the last conversation between a dying Loki and a crying Thor. Luke Hemsworth essayed the role of Thor, while Sam Neill played Odin.

Thor cameo Will Damon play Rachel House's part of Goldblum's assistant?

The film also had a cameo by Rachel House of Hunt for the Wilderpeople fame, who played the assistant to Jeff Goldblum's Grandmaster. Now, social media is speculating if Damon will reprise that role, which although funny, isn't prominent enough for an actor of his stature. However, now that Damon is in Australia for long, it might be for a more engaging part.

Details Damon is in Australia for the next few months

And it's not just him but his entire family who are currently spending their private 14-day quarantine in New South Wales. Matt told reporters that he will be in Australia for the next few months, without elaborating on his role in the film that has Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. Meanwhile, Damon also praised the professionalism of Australian crew.

Update No just Damon, even Nebula is returning to Thor