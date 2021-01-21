Tesla cars are considered engineering marvels, with the technology wooing any automobile lover. However, Britney Spears's sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, has called out the company for one of the most prominent features of their cars: Their reduced sound emission while driving. Spears says that quality has killed several of her felines and that Tesla CEO Elon Musk owes her a "couple" of cats.

Complaint Cats die 'because they don't hear Tesla crank,' she says

It all started when the actress-singer posted a video on Instagram, in which Spears said how fatal accidents happen to cats "because they don't hear the Tesla crank and unfortunate things happen." The video has since been deleted but netizens were prompt enough to save it for further discussion and trolling (of course!). Musk or the Tesla team hasn't commented on this yet.

Video Musk, let's figure this out, Spears advises Tesla chief

"We have now lost—I don't want to tell you how many cats — because they don't hear the Tesla crank and unfortunate things happen and it's really devastating and tragic for everyone involved," the Sweet Magnolias actress said. She suggested Tesla to add noises that usually alert stray animals, so that they don't get caught off-guard. "Elon Musk, let's figure this out," Spears said.

Twitter Post 2ND HAND EMBARRASSMENT, this netizen terms Spears's video

2ND HAND EMBARRASSMENT: Jamie Lynn Spears blames Elon Musk for the death of her cats. She says she’s lost count of how many cats she’s killed because Teslas are too quiet. She ends saying Elon owes her a couple of cats. pic.twitter.com/cvdyAnotTq — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 18, 2021

Reaction Social media trolled Spears, some accused her of killing cats

As was expected, social media users started trolling Spears for trying to blame Tesla for allegedly covering her own casual approach while driving. Users also called her out for killing her cats while driving and blaming Tesla for that. People even made GIFs of Wonder Woman running to save Jamie Lynn Spears's cats from Tesla's silent wheels.

Discussion The actress-singer has a point; Laws were changed for e-cars

Trolling aside, Spears does have a point. Electric cars travelling slower than 19mph are so silent that they pose threats to pedestrians and two-wheeler drivers. Hence, US' transportation agency, in 2019, had urged motor brands to provide options for artificial sounds for such inaudible cars. And since last September, electric cars were mandated to emit sounds at minimum 43dB against a speed 18.6mph.

Information Well, she took a U-turn later, called post 'user error'