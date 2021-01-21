Last updated on Jan 21, 2021, 12:42 am

Damian Wayne is a complex character. After all, he is the biological son of Batman and Talia al Ghul, and the grandson of supervillain Ra's al Ghul. This youngest member of the Bat-Family has had a crazy ride in the DC Universe, and today we will give you an overview of it all. From birth to resurrection, here is Damian's complicated history.

Birth Damian was grown in a lab instead of being birthed

As many of you may already know, Bruce Wayne and Talia al Ghul have an extremely confusing romantic history, because ultimately she is the daughter of one of Batman's biggest enemies. However, one time Talia got pregnant but decided not to tell Bruce. She then skipped the whole natural birthing process and grew the fetus (Damian) in a lab under careful genetic guidance.

Assassin He was trained by Talia and the League of Assassins

Since Bruce had no idea of Damian's existence, the latter was raised by Talia and the League of Assassins. To carry on her intention of making Damian better than Batman (which was the whole idea behind growing him a lab), she and the league trained him to be a cold-blooded assassin. When he became proficient enough to defeat Talia, Damian was taken to Batman.

Bat-Family He later joined his father's crusade against injustice

Although Talia left Damian with Bruce to disrupt his life, Batman decided to raise his biological son alongside his adopted children. But, Damian's lack of social etiquette made everything difficult. When he reached the Bat-Cave, he sparred with Tim Drake to become Robin because he thought that being the Boy Wonder was his birthright. However, despite his misguided notions, he joined his father's side.

Robin He became the Robin to Dick Grayson's Batman

Although he never fully outgrew his arrogance and violent capabilities, Damian became an important part of the Bat-Family. He even became Robin when Dick Grayson became the new Batman after Bruce's apparent demise. He continued to don the mantle even when Bruce came back. His inclusion in Teen Titans, big-little bro relationship with Dick, and friendship with Jon Kent further improved his story.

Resurrection After being killed by the Heretic, Batman resurrected him