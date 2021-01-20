Jennifer Lopez, who has over 138 million followers on Instagram, needs no introduction. In her career spanning from movies to music, she also has her line of beauty products. Recently, she was promoting one of its products called That Limitless Glow on Instagram, when few users trolled her by saying she has done a lot of botox surgeries. And, she gave it back.

In the promotional video clip, the Hustlers star said, "Honestly, I cannot even see a line on my face. Leave it on for 20 minutes, and I feel like it took 10 years off my face." It was then that a user pointed out that her "brows and forehead doesn't move at all when you talk," indicating that she has done multiple Botox surgeries.

"You definitely have Botox. And tons of it. And it's all good. Just saying," the user ended by saying this. And, JLo was quick to respond. "LOL that's just my face!!! ... for the 500 millionth time...I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery!! Just saying," she wrote, giving back the last two words to the user. She then shared a tip.

In the lengthy tip that Lopez shared with the user, she said, "And here is another JLO Beauty secret: try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others." "Don't spend your time trying to bring others down that will keep you youthful and beautiful too!!! Sending you love. #beautyfromtheinsideout #beautyhasnoexpirationdate." Well, none can go dirty on that tip!

