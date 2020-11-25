Bollywood actor Kajol, who was last seen in the film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, is all set to treat her fans with her digital debut Tribhanga. The upcoming movie is a multi-generational story and it could be out on the streaming giant Netflix in January next year. Kajol dropped a hint about the release of the movie during a recent Instagram live session. Here's more.

Details Kajol talked to fans about her digital debut

Kajol's Instagram family has grown to 11 million, and to celebrate the milestone, she hosted a live session to engage with her fans. During the chat, Kajol also spoke about Tribhanga's release, revealing, "It is coming out, hopefully, in January." From hosting Ask Me Anything sessions to "Chai And Gupshup With Kajol," she has been sharing her life experiences with her followers.

Quote Kajol on 'Tribhanga': Had a great time doing the film

"It is a really interesting story about three women. I had a great time doing the film," she said about the film during the live session. "Renuka (Shahane) is a fabulous director. So I am looking forward to you all watching it," she further added.

Details Kajol revealed how she keeps herself busy

During the chat, the actor also revealed that she keeps herself busy by knitting. For the live session, she wore a beautiful white and grey sweater, which she knitted herself. Kajol promised her fans an entire picture of the outfit and shared that she is super proud of herself for making the sweater. She also spoke about her future projects and Christmas.

Quote Kajol opened up about new projects

The Dilwale actor revealed that she has not taken up a new film, but is currently looking at various projects. "Hopefully, I will have something to tell you guys by February. Look forward to it," Kajol said.

Film What is 'Tribhanga' all about?

Directed by Renuka Shahane, the film also stars Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar in pivotal roles. The film is bankrolled by Kajol's husband, actor Ajay Devgn, in collaboration with Bannijay Asia and Alchemy Films. Set in Mumbai, the movie follows the complex tale of three generations of the same family, from the late 1980s to the present day.

Projects Kajol's recent projects

Kajol has become selective with her projects and her last big screen appearance was in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan. She was also seen in a short film called Devi. Quite recently, Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan's iconic movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge clocked 25 years of its release and the film was reportedly re-released in 18 countries.

Going digital Other stars who made their digital debut recently

This year, a number of actors marked their digital debut on various streaming platforms. Abhishek Bachchan made his OTT debut with Amazon Prime Video's Breath: Into the Shadows. Meanwhile, actor Sushmita Sen marked her digital debut with Hotstar's Aarya. Jacqueline Fernandez made her digital debut with Netflix's Mrs. Serial Killer, while Karisma Kapoor joined the bandwagon with ALTBalaji's original Mentalhood.

Upcoming movies Indian original films coming to Netflix