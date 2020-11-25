Warner Bros. thinks it's time Wonder Woman 1984 is made available for viewing after innumerable delays and safety barriers were put in its path by the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is slated to release on HBO Max and theaters on December 25 in the US. Actor Pedro Pascal, who stars in it with Gal Gadot, is excited about the dual release.

"I really can't wait for people to see this," Pascal posted on Instagram. The film was initially set for a December 2019 release before being moved up to November. It got delayed to June 2020 and again to August because of the coronavirus. The film then got an October date before the Christmas release was finally announced.

December 25 is when the film will release on HBO Max and in traditional theaters in the United States. Overseas, the film will release on December 16 in regions that don't have access to the streaming platform. Once released on the platform, the film could be viewed at no added cost for a month, unlike Disney's premium rental strategy for Mulan.

"We realize that a lot of consumers can't go back to the movies due to the pandemic, so we also want to give them the option to see Wonder Woman 1984 via our HBO Max platform," said Ann Sarnoff, chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group. Meanwhile, AMC Theaters' spokesperson responded by supporting the decision, citing atypical economic relationships as per circumstances.

