Television actor Varun Badola has penned an emotional note for his father, veteran actor Vishwa Mohan Badola, who passed away on Monday. Famous for his roles in films such as Munnabhai MBBS, Jodha Akbar, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and more, VM Badola died due to age-related illness. He was 84. Here's how Varun remembered his father.

Details 'He made learning a way of life for me'

Sharing a monochrome picture of his father on Instagram, Varun wrote, "My father never sat me down to teach me anything. He made learning a way of life for me. He set an example so exemplary that I had no choice but to follow (sic)." He also credited his father for his acting and writing skills.

Details Inspired me to find my own identity: Varun

In his emotional post, Varun not only talked about his father and his struggles but also mentioned the times when he felt overshadowed by his talent, and hence left Delhi to find his own identity in Mumbai. "He promptly told me to go and find my own identity some place else if I thought his name was a hindrance," the actor added.

Quote 'His legacy will stay on forever'

"A father who was always watching and always listening. So ladies and gentlemen, The Man, The Legend, The Phenomenon has called it a day. But his legacy will stay on forever in various forms (sic)," Varun further said about his father.

VM Badola VM Badola was also a journalist, theater actor

VM Badola had started his career as a journalist, before venturing into acting. He worked in the theater and showbiz world for decades, featuring in films such as Munnabhai MBBS, Jodha Akbar, Jolly LLB 2, Swades and Missing, among many others. He was also seen in TV shows like Nisha Aur Uske Cousin.

