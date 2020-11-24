It does not take a genius to guess that 2020 was not a great year for movie buffs. But, as it seems, exciting times are just around the corner for Bollywood fans. If reports are to be believed, fans might get to see three superstars - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan, sharing the screen. Here is more on this. It was recently reported that Salman will make a cameo appearance reprising his role as Tiger in SRK's comeback movie Pathan. Now, fresh reports claim that Yash Raj Films is planning to create its own cinematic universe of special agents. And if everything goes as planned, both Salman and SRK will feature in the next instalment of Hrithik-starrer blockbuster action movie War.