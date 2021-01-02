Mayim Bialik needs no introduction for American sitcom fans. She is THE Amy we all know and have grown up loving with The Big Bang Theory. The actor is now working on a project beyond her on-screen career and for the greater good. Bialik, who holds a Ph.D. in neuroscience, has launched a podcast where she will be talking about mental health.

Details It's gonna be informative, helpful, interactive, and fun, says Bialik

Welcoming her audience from the comforts of a studio, where she'd be doing the podcast, Bialik said, "It's gonna be informative, helpful, interactive, and fun!" One of the most important takeaways the 45-year-old mentioned was that she wouldn't be prescribing or suggesting medications but rather share coping mechanisms of different health issues faced by herself, her family, and her guests on upcoming episodes.

Introduction Jonathan Cohen is the co-host and executive producer of show

"A lot of you may know me from The Big Bang Theory or Blossom, but some of you may not know I studied neuroscience for 12 years," said Bialik, after which the screen flashed the new poster for the podcast titled Mayim Bialik's Breakdown. The actor created a jovial environment while introducing co-host Jonathan Cohen, who is also the executive producer of the podcast.

Context She would also discuss mental health history of her family

Bialik also highlighted the light-hearted mood of her podcast as she said that she'd be teasing Cohen's Canadian origin in every episode. Establishing why the show deserves attention, Bialik, who will next be seen in Call Me Kat, said that she'll be discussing the mental health history of her family, as she introduced viewers to several wall-hanging photographs of her ancestors inside the studio.

Information Experts, people from celebrity circles will be invited as well