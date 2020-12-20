Johnny Depp, an actor of high regard struggling for acceptance due to his publicized personal life, seems to have long-time friend and co-star Robert Downey Jr. having his back. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is highly likely to join the cast of Sherlock Holmes 3 as Downey Jr. wants him onboard "come hell or high water."

Old association The two actors are friends for decades

Their association goes decades back in Hollywood. Downey Jr.'s wife Susan Downey is a co-producer and sympathizes with the situation. She is also a good friend and is close to Depp's former partner Vanessa Paradis and the couple's two children. The couple agrees that Johnny also deserves a helping hand. Downey Jr. was even present in the London High Court over Depp's libel lawsuit.

Past struggles Downey Jr. relates Depp's situation to his

A source tells The National Enquirer that Downey Jr. has offered a key role in the upcoming sequel slated for a tentative release on December 22, 2021. Downey Jr.'s decision stems from his own turbulent past when his drug addiction spoiled his public image until there was Mel Gibson who cast him in Air America and gave him a second chance.

Twitter Post It's Robert's turn to pay him back

A Friend in need is a Friend indeed!

Robert Downey Jr. Reportedly Pushing For Johnny Depp To Have Sherlock Holmes 3 Role.

Depp helped RDJ in his bad times in 2008, if not for Depp then we wouldn't've had such an awesome Iron man.#rdj #johnnydepp #rdjdepp #robertdowneyj pic.twitter.com/4d7HkPVCnN — Marshall (@Jordanlee_M) November 15, 2020

Speculation Depp's reported role in the film

There have been arch-nemeses like Moriarty and Blackwood who have pestered Sherlock Holmes to his wit's end. If Depp agrees to the role, he may play wealthy businessman and expert blackmailer Charles Augustus Magnussen. The strategy adds up as Magnussen began targeting Holmes after he returned to London two years after he was thought "dead." The first franchise sequel had Holmes "almost" killed.

Back burner? The current status of 'Sherlock Holmes 3'