Since its announcement at 2019's San Diego Comic-Con, fans have been waiting for the Eternals movie. Featuring a stellar cast of stars like Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, and more, this movie will chronicle the story of Marvel's most important mythological beings. Before we see the Eternals onscreen in 2021, here are some facts about them.

Creation The Eternals were created by the Celestials, Marvel's Space Gods

Created in 1976 by Jack Kirby, the Eternals were the result of an experiment on proto-humans by Marvel's Space Gods, the Celestials. FYI, proto-humans are humanity's earliest ancestors. While the experiment produced the Eternals, who were the defenders of humanity, the Celestials also created the Deviants. Now, why is this important? Because the Thanos, MCU's most powerful villain to date, is a Deviant.

Features All Eternals have basic range of powers and specific abilities

All Eternals have a basic range of powers apart from their specific abilities. These immortal beings have superhuman strength and are capable of telepathy, flight, teleportation, illusion-casting, transmutation of organic and inorganic matter, and energy generation. The Eternal, who serves as Prime Eternal, can merge fellow Eternals into a Uni-Mind, a powerful psychic entity. This requires the participation of at least seven Eternals.

Members Let's know about the abilities of the most important Eternals

Now onto the abilities of the main Eternals. Ikaris has psychic abilities, Thena uses a spear and bow emitting hot and cold energy, Ajak can communicate with nearby Celestials, Sprite can cause amnesia in people, and Makkari is a speedster. While Phastos and The Forgotten One use cosmically charged physical weapons, Kingo prefers his Samurai fighting skills over Eternal powers.

MCU And now their connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe