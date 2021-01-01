2021 might throw at us some excellent cinematic collaborations! After rumors of Keanu Reeves in talks with Marvel CEO for a Disney+ show, we hear another great name up for a MCU role. Guess who? Our very own Jack, Leonardo DiCaprio! Speculations are rife that he might play Spider-Man in some other timeline in Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

History DiCaprio was once approached by Cameron for playing Spider-Man

Famed tipster Daniel Richtman has claimed via his Patreon account that Marvel has been talking to DiCaprio over an undisclosed role in a film. DiCaprio has been associated with the Spider-Man movie even longer than the trendsetting, franchise-starting star Tobey Maguire. Before Maguire, Titanic director and colleague James Cameron had approached him in the '90s to play the web-slinging vigilante, but it didn't materialize.

Backdrop 'I think there was a screenplay that I read'

Back in 2015, DiCaprio had shared with reporters that he read a screenplay about the character. The film was supposed to have Sandman and Electro as Spider-Man nemeses, while Arnold Schwarzenegger was supposed to be Otto Octavius. "We had a couple of chats. I think there was a screenplay that I read, but I don't remember. This was 20 years ago!" the 46-year-old said.

Reaction Thankfully, he doesn't rule out the superhero genre, 'complex characters'

Fun fact: Till date, DiCaprio has never starred in a comic book role. But thankfully, he advocates the notion of "never say never." When asked about his future interest in this genre, DiCaprio said, "You never know. They are getting better and better as far as complex characters in these movies. I haven't yet. But no, I don't rule out anything."

Just imagine! Freaking amazing! New multiverse fan-art includes DiCaprio in suit