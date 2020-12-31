Finally, there is some good news at the end of a horrible year! We might see a splendid collaboration between two biggies of Hollywood. We are talking about Keanu Reeves and Marvel here. Rumor mills suggest that he's in talks with Marvel CEO Kevin Feige for a Disney+ show. Even DC is eyeing to rope in the star, but let's talk of Marvel first.

Speculation Strong chances: Is Reeves the new Ghost Rider?

Information from various sources indicate that the talks are at a preliminary stage. There are strong chances that Reeves would play the lead for an upcoming Ghost Rider show on the streaming platform. The planned Gabriel Luna-led show was originally meant for Hulu this year but the creative teams of both sides reached an impasse, after which Hulu stopped from progressing on that project.

Details The name of the new Ghost Rider is Robbie Reyes

Interestingly, Feige has repeatedly told media that he is a fan of Reeves and that he has been looking for the right character to be played by the John Wick actor. If this talk succeeds, Reeves might take up the role of the new Ghost Rider from Marvel, named Robbie Reyes. He is an anti-hero who gets bound by the demon after consuming hellfire.

Disney+ Reyes is next Ghost Rider after Nicolas Cage's Johnny Blaze

Last year, Feige took control as Marvel's chief creative officer, thus reviving hopes for the canceled Hulu show, which was rumored to have a female Ghost Rider named Alejandra Jones (Bella Thorne) as well. To note, Reyes is the next Ghost Rider after Johnny Blaze, a vigilante character played by Nicolas Cage in films, Ghost Rider (2007) and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011).

