'Kingdom's Hindi version may skip theaters, to stream on OTT
What's the story
Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film Kingdom, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, is set to release on July 31. However, reports suggest that the Hindi dub of the film may not be released in theaters. Instead, it could directly premiere on Netflix. The decision comes after the makers faced multiple delays in the film's release schedule and reportedly couldn't secure a theatrical release for its Hindi version.
OTT influence
Here's what's happening with the Hindi version
Initially, Netflix had reportedly signed a different deal with the filmmakers of Kingdom. However, due to the film's repeated delays, the streaming platform reportedly asked for a theatrical release as soon as possible. A report by 123 Telugu claimed that releasing the Hindi version without any support from major multiplex chains would result in little to no profit and it has to follow the rule of an eight-week window, which would complicate matters further.
Film insights
'Kingdom' to clash with Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'
Kingdom has been produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya. The film's cinematography was handled by Jomon T John and Girish Gangadharan, while Navin Nooli takes care of editing. Production design has been done by Avinash Kolla. The film is set to release a week after Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu on July 24.