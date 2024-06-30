In brief Simplifying... In brief Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda recently praised the film 'Kalki 2898 AD' on social media, leading fans to speculate they watched it together.

The film, which features a cameo by Deverakonda, has also received acclaim from industry veterans like Rajinikanth and Ram Gopal Varma, who lauded director Nag Ashwin's innovative approach.

South Indian celebrities praise 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Rashmika-Vijay laud 'Kalki'; did they watch it together, fans ask

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:26 pm Jun 30, 202404:26 pm

What's the story South Indian film celebrities, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, recently expressed their admiration for the sci-fi movie, Kalki 2898 AD. The film has been generating considerable excitement in the Indian cinema industry, with notable figures like Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, and Adivi Sesh sharing their reviews. But Deverakonda and Mandanna's reactions, who are rumored to be dating, are drawing an increased craze for another reason.

Star reactions

'Just watched the film. I don't know what to say...'

Deverakonda, who has a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD, shared his emotional response online. He wrote, "Just watched the film. I don't know what to say...Overwhelmed." Similarly, Mandanna was captivated by the film, exclaiming on social media, "OH MY FREAKING GOD! @nag_ashwing you are a beautiful GENIUS! INCREDIBLE!!" She also praised its cinematography and likened watching it to seeing mythical gods come alive on screen. Their back-to-back posts led fans to believe they might have caught the Prabhas starrer together.

Industry praise

Acclaimed filmmakers lauded 'Kalki 2898 AD's director

The film has also garnered praise from renowned filmmakers and actors. Rajinikanth commended director Nag Ashwin for elevating Indian Cinema with Kalki 2898 AD. In a similar vein, Ram Gopal Varma, the director of Satya, extolled Ashwin's ambition and imagination in crafting this cinematic marvel. The film's unique approach and execution have clearly resonated with industry veterans, further adding to its growing anticipation among audiences.