OTT: Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' prowl starts on this date
Are you all ready for Ranbir Kapoor's gandassi (axe)? The most controversial Bollywood film of 2023, Animal is ready to set the OTT arena on fire from Friday and the makers have now announced it with a snippet too. The commercially acclaimed film raked in Rs. 900+ crore globally and is now aiming to gain a wider audience base via OTT giant Netflix.
More about the film
While announcing the same, Netflix penned, "The air is dense and the temperature is rising. Witness his wild rage in Animal, streaming from 26 January on Netflix in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada." The pan-India film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Shakti Kapoor, among others. The project is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.