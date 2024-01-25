Context

Why does this story matter?

Baldwin has repeatedly insisted he only pulled the hammer of the pistol, not the trigger. Special prosecutors initially dropped an involuntary manslaughter charge in April 2023 due to potential gun modifications. However, a new analysis resurrected the charges. In October 2022, Baldwin reached a civil settlement with Hutchins's husband, Matthew Hutchins, now an executive producer on the film. This settlement, however, doesn't impact the ongoing criminal case.

Reason behind speedy trial

Baldwin's attorneys argued for speedy trial

Baldwin's lawyers have argued that ongoing media coverage could affect the jury's impartiality in the case. Per them, a fast-track trial would "avoid the hazards of proving his innocence that often arise after a lengthy delay in prosecution." Baldwin, meanwhile, has consistently maintained his innocence in the matter and said that he believed the gun was a "prop," loaded with blanks. If convicted, he'll face up to 18 months in prison. Baldwin has until February 1 to enter a plea.

Information

Legal jargon: Involuntary manslaughter—meaning and consequences

Per Dracyott Browne Solicitors, "Involuntary manslaughter is defined as an individual who has committed an unlawful killing without an intention to cause grievous bodily harm or kill the victim, causing the death by recklessness or gross negligence instead." Categorized as the least severe form of homicide, it carries potential consequences of a $5,000 fine apart from the aforementioned prison time.

Other accused

Other 'Rust' crew members facing charges

Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the film's armorer, is scheduled for trial on February 21 on charges of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. Reportedly, Gutierrez Reed accidentally loaded a live bullet into Baldwin's gun instead of a dummy round. It is still unclear how live rounds got mixed with dummy rounds on set. David Halls, the first assistant director, pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor gun charge last March and received six months of unsupervised probation.

Baldwin's legal strength

Meet Alex Spiro, Baldwin's attorney

Baldwin has hired top defense attorney Alex Spiro, known for his perfect jury trial record, and high-profile clients like Jay-Z, Naomi Osaka, Elon Musk, and Megan Thee Stallion. A source told DailyMail.com, "The prosecutors in New Mexico have no idea what they're in for...Alex is a force of nature." "My instincts are often to rally behind people that are under attack," Spiro earlier told Vanity Fair.