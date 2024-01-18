BAFTA 2024: Nominations livestreaming details are out

By Aikantik Bag 04:38 pm Jan 18, 202404:38 pm

BAFTA 2024 ceremony will take place on February 18

The British Academy Film Awards nominations are set to be revealed on Thursday, at 12:00pm GMT (5:30pm IST) through a livestream in London. Actors Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir, both former EE Rising Star nominees, will announce the nominations from BAFTA's headquarters at 195 Piccadilly. Wondering about the livestreaming details in India? Well, we have got you covered!

Livestreaming details and longlist leaders

The live stream will be available on BAFTA's YouTube Channel at the abovementioned time. The same can be viewed from the organisation's official X(formerly Twitter) handles. Leading the longlist with 15 nods each are Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, Greta Gerwig's Barbie, and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. Yorgos Lanthimos's Golden Lion winner Poor Things has 14 longlist mentions, while Bradley Cooper's musical biopic Maestro has 12.

Award ceremony details and telecast platforms

Mark your calendars for the BAFTA ceremony slated for February 18 at London's Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall. The event will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK and BritBox International in the US, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, and South Africa. Actor David Tennant is set to host the prestigious award ceremony.