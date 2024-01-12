'Amélie' to 'Roman Holiday': Best IMDb-rated rom-com movies

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

'Amélie' to 'Roman Holiday': Best IMDb-rated rom-com movies

By Namrata Ganguly 04:11 am Jan 12, 202404:11 am

Best rom-com movies, as per IMDb

For all the hopeless romantics out there, we have got you the highest-rated Hollywood rom-com movies below. From timeless classics to contemporary gems, these films have earned their spots at the pinnacle of the romantic comedy genre. Dive into the cinematic journey filled with witty banter, charming characters, and unforgettable love stories that have stood the test of time.

2/6

'Amélie' (2001)- 8.3/10

Amélie is a whimsical French film that follows the enchanting life of Amélie Poulain, a shy and imaginative young woman in Paris. After discovering a hidden box in her apartment, she embarks on a mission to bring joy to those around her. Through her magical and heartwarming adventures, Amélie explores the transformative power of kindness, love, and embracing life's extraordinary moments.

3/6

'It Happened One Night' (1934)- 8.1/10

The classic rom-com It Happened One Night unfolds as Ellie Andrews, a spirited heiress, escapes her overbearing father and embarks on a cross-country journey. Along the way, she forms an unexpected alliance with a cynical journalist, Peter Warne. This unlikely duo experiences a series of amusing misadventures and discovers love in the most unexpected places, creating a timeless tale of romance and humor.

4/6

'The Graduate' (1967)- 8/10

The groundbreaking film The Graduate captures the disenchanted youth of the 1960s. Benjamin Braddock, a recent college graduate, finds himself entangled in an affair with Mrs. Robinson, an older woman. As he grapples with the complexities of love, identity, and societal expectations, the film delves into a generation's struggle for authenticity, featuring an iconic soundtrack and Dustin Hoffman's memorable performance.

5/6

'Annie Hall' (1977)- 8/10

Annie Hall is a comedic masterpiece directed by Woody Allen, exploring the complexities of love and relationships. The film follows the neurotic comedian Alvy Singer as he reflects on his failed romance with the quirky and charming Annie Hall (Diane Keaton). With its innovative narrative structure and witty dialogues, it captures the bittersweet nuances of modern love, earning it acclaim as a cinematic classic.

6/6

'Roman Holiday' (1953)- 8/10

Roman Holiday is a timeless rom-com starring Audrey Hepburn as Princess Ann, who escapes her royal duties for a day of adventure in Rome. Journalist Joe Bradley (Gregory Peck), discovers her identity but chooses to share in the escapade rather than expose her. It beautifully unfolds as the pair explores the city, blending charm, humor, and a poignant exploration of duty and desire.