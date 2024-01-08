Golden Globes 2024: Christopher Nolan wins Best Director for 'Oppenheimer'

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Golden Globes 2024: Christopher Nolan wins Best Director for 'Oppenheimer'

By Aikantik Bag 08:34 am Jan 08, 202408:34 am

Christopher Nolan wins Golden Globe in the Best Director category

Christopher Nolan has clinched his first Golden Globe for Best Director with his magnum opus, Oppenheimer, a captivating three-hour historical drama based on the life of J Robert Oppenheimer. Previously nominated for his work on Memento, Inception, and Dunkirk, Nolan faced stiff competition this year from Bradley Cooper, Greta Gerwig, Yorgos Lanthimos, Martin Scorsese, and Celine Song. Oppenheimer has garnered eight Golden Globe nominations, making it the second-most nominated film of the year.

2/3

Nolan recalled Heath Ledger and thanked Robert Downey Jr.

During his heartfelt acceptance speech, Nolan fondly remembered his late friend Heath Ledger, for whom he had accepted an award on the Golden Globes stage years ago. He shared, "The only time I've ever been on this stage before was accepting one of these on behalf of our dear friend, Heath Ledger, and that was complicated and challenging for me." Nolan also expressed gratitude for the support he received from Robert Downey Jr. during that emotional moment.

3/3

Twitter Post