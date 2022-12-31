Entertainment

'RRR': Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr. NTR to attend Golden Globes

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 31, 2022, 08:34 pm 3 min read

SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr. NTR to attend Golden Globe Awards

RRR helmer SS Rajamouli and its lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR are reportedly set to attend the Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, California, on January 10, 2023. Notably, the magnum opus has received two nominations for Golden Globes, including Best Foreign Film. The film has been a rage in the West, and viewers across the spectrum have loved it.

Why does this story matter?

RRR has become a household name not in India but in several Western countries, too. The buzz around it has been quite high globally, and the film has been praised by many renowned filmmakers worldwide.

It is a high-budget historical fiction drama film based on Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

The film has already bagged several prestigious global awards.

'RRR' nominated in these categories for Golden Globes

Interestingly, this will be the first time that RRR protagonists, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, will promote the film on American soil. Rajamouli has been in the US to screen and present the blockbuster multiple times during this awards season. RRR has received two nominations at the 80th Golden Globes—one for Best Original Song for the hit number Naatu Naatu and Best Foreign film.

Accolades won by 'RRR' so far

RRR has won several international accolades, including Best Director from the New York Critics Circle, the Saturn Award for Best International Film, and Spotlight Award from the Hollywood Critics Association awards. It was named among the top 10 films of the year by the US-based National Board of Review. MM Keeravani also won the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award for Best Music/Score.

Other attendees of the ceremony

As per Variety, the Golden Globes ceremony will be attended by many Hollywood biggies. From actor Austin Butler to Jamie Lee Curtis and filmmakers Steven Spielberg and James Cameron, the event will see a galaxy of stars. SS Rajamouli will also attend a special symposium of non-English film Golden Globe nominees along with other contenders like Park Chan-wook, who directed Decision To Leave.

Golden Globes airing live after 2 years

The Golden Globes ceremony will be airing live after a nearly two-year boycott of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). This happened due to complaints regarding the body's lack of diversity and unethical business practices. The ceremony will be telecasted live on NBC.

'RRR' in a nutshell

The magnum opus is directed by Rajamouli and stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, while Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn feature in pivotal roles. It is a powerful action-drama that came after the acclaimed filmmaker's very successful Baahubali duology. The film is bankrolled by DVV Entertainment and has been shot by KK Senthil Kumar. RRR 2 is reportedly on the cards as well.