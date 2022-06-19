Entertainment

5 historical dramas like 'RRR' to watch on OTT platforms

Take a look at five films that are like 'RRR' to watch on OTT platforms.

SS Rajamouli's RRR hit the big screens in March amid huge expectations. Its jaw-dropping action sequences and stunning visuals, along with the acting talents of Jr. NTR and Ram Charan have made sure that the film will be a forever favorite. And, if you have liked the historical drama, here are five other similar movies that you can watch on OTT platforms.

#1 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham'

Mohanlal-led Malayalam film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is based on the fourth Kunjali Marakkar, the admiral of the fleet of Zamorin. Set in the 16th century, the Priyadarshan directorial has Manju Warrier as the leading lady. An ensemble of talented actors like Arjun Sarja, Prabhu, Keerthy Suresh, and Kalyani Priyadarshan play supporting roles. The National Film Award-winning drama is available on Amazon Prime Video.

#2 'Baahubali' series

Another masterpiece from the creation of SS Rajamouli is the historical fiction Baahubali, a pan-Indian magnum opus. The franchise has two films: Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, and Nassar play the lead roles in the mega-budget venture. The movies are either available on Disney+ Hotstar or Netflix (depending on the language and film).

#3 'Jodhaa Akbar'

Ashutosh Gowariker-directed historical drama Jodhaa Akbar is available on the OTT giant Netflix. Featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles, the historical drama also has Sonu Sood playing a key role. The film is based on a story from the 16th century and narrates a beautiful love saga between the Mughal emperor Akbar and Rajput princess Jodha.

#4 'Indian'

Kamal Haasan's Indian directed by Shankar revolves around how corruption disrespects all the fights and struggles that Indians from the pre-independence era faced in order to free the country from British rule. Haasan played a double role in the film with Sukanya, Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar, and Kasthuri playing supporting roles. It is available on Amazon Prime Video with a Lionsgate Play add-on subscription.

#5 'Madrasapattinam'

Madrasapattinam, directed by AL Vijay, is based on an aged British woman's travel to India to search for her long-lost lover in the country with her granddaughter's help. She wants to bid adieu to her former lover before leaving this world. Arya plays the leading man, while Amy Jackson plays his romantic interest. The Tamil film is available on MX Player.