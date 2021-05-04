'Drishyam 2' Hindi remake confirmed; Ajay Devgn, Tabu to return?

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on May 04, 2021, 05:25 pm

Vijay Salgaonkar is returning!

Drishyam, which dealt with Salgaonkar and his family, will soon get a part two.

Its producer, Kumar Mangat Pathak, has informed that his Panorama Studios has bought the Hindi remake rights of Malayalam hit Drishyam 2- The Resumption.

The original, directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring superstar Mohanlal, premiered on Amazon Prime Video this year in February to rave reviews.

Quote

'Glad Panorama Studios will make it reach a wider audience'

Talking about the development, Joseph said, "I am so glad that Panorama Studios will make it reach a wider audience with the Hindi remake. I am looking forward to it."

He has already finished work on its Telugu remake.

The original Malayalam flick released in 2013 and the remake directed by Nishikant Kamat, who passed away in 2020, came out in 2015.

Film

The sequel traces the life of Georgekutty six years later

Drishyam 2- The Resumption traces life of Georgekutty, six years after the events of the original unfolded.

Georgekutty, who in an attempt to protect his family, ends up committing the "perfect murder," is still haunted by the ghosts of his past.

Mohanlal's performance as the lead was lauded and Ajay Devgn was roped in to play his role in the remake, also starring Tabu.

Production

Devgn, Tabu might reprise their roles; Joseph might direct

Rumors suggested that Devgn, Tabu and the rest of the cast might reprise their roles but none of it is official yet.

It is notable that the Malayalam remake retained its star cast from the original. So, the Hindi remake should follow suit.

With Kamat's death, it remains to be seen who will don the director's hat for the remake.

Joseph might be considered.

Remake

Hindi remake 'Drishyam' had collected Rs. 94 crore in India

Just like the Malayalam original, the Hindi remake was a huge hit too.

The first edition was set in Goa. Like Mohanlal, Devgn also received praise for his acting in the film.

The film collected Rs. 94 crore, and was declared tax free in Uttar Pradesh. Vishal Bhardwaj had composed the music.

Apart from direction, the original story was also written by Joseph.