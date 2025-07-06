Maharashtra minister compares language violence to Pahalgam terror attack
What's the story
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashish Shelar has drawn a controversial parallel between the recent violence against non-Marathi speakers in Maharashtra and the Pahalgam terror attack. The language row, which has become a major political issue ahead of local body elections, has seen pro-Marathi groups like Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) accused of attacking non-Marathi speakers. In one instance, MNS workers slapped a Mumbai shopkeeper for using Hindi.
Controversial comparison
Here's what Shelar said
Shelar, a Maharashtra minister, asked, "In Pahalgam, people were killed on the basis of their religion. And here in Maharashtra, Hindus are being killed only because of their language. What is the difference between these two?" His comments come after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 killed at least 25 tourists based on their religion.
Political tensions
Language controversy, Thackeray brothers
The language controversy in Maharashtra intensified with the state's push for a three-language policy, which was opposed by the Thackerays. The backlash led to the policy's rollback and a reunion of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray. At a recent rally, they celebrated their "victory" against the state government's decision. Meanwhile, Shelar criticized Uddhav for his frequent political shifts in pursuit of power, assuring that BJP prioritizes development over divisive politics.