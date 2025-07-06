Shiv Sena (UBT) distances itself from Stalin's language stance
What's the story
The Shiv Sena (UBT) has clarified its position on the Hindi imposition issue, distancing itself from Tamil Nadu's hardline stance. The party said it only opposes making Hindi a compulsory third language in primary schools. "Our fight is not against Hindi, but against forcing it in schools," Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said. He added that Maharashtra doesn't oppose speaking or using Hindi outside of educational settings.
Personal stance
Raut wishes Stalin well in his fight against Hindi imposition
Raut also wished Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin well in his fight against Hindi imposition. He said he has a personal relationship with the language as he speaks, reads, and thinks in Hindi. "We have Hindi films, theater, and music here... Our issue is only with Hindi being forced in primary classes," Raut added.
Policy rollback
Maharashtra backtracks on resolution for compulsory Hindi
Raut's comments come after the Maharashtra government rolled back a controversial resolution making Hindi compulsory from Class I in English and Marathi medium schools. The decision was opposed by both Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin welcomed the Thackeray cousins' joint victory against Hindi imposition in Maharashtra. He praised their rally in Mumbai, expressing excitement about the enthusiasm and powerful oratory.
Policy criticism
Stalin slams Centre's 3-language formula
Stalin also slammed the Centre's three-language formula under the National Education Policy (NEP). He accused the BJP of threatening to withhold funds unless Hindi was taught as a third language in Tamil Nadu schools. He questioned what third language is taught in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. He also accused the Union government of withholding ₹2,152 crore under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan for Tamil Nadu's non-compliance with NEP's language policy.
Policy review
Maha govt forms committee to review school's language policy
In light of the controversy, the Maharashtra government has constituted a committee headed by Dr. Narendra Jadhav to review the state's school language policy. The panel has been given three months to submit its recommendations. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Deevendra Fadnavis said, "It is wrong to say that Hindi is being imposed." "Marathi is and will remain a must. There will be no other compulsion," he added.