Shiv Sena (UBT) distances itself from Stalin's language stance

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has clarified its position on the Hindi imposition issue, distancing itself from Tamil Nadu's hardline stance. The party said it only opposes making Hindi a compulsory third language in primary schools. "Our fight is not against Hindi, but against forcing it in schools," Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said. He added that Maharashtra doesn't oppose speaking or using Hindi outside of educational settings.

Personal stance Raut wishes Stalin well in his fight against Hindi imposition Raut also wished Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin well in his fight against Hindi imposition. He said he has a personal relationship with the language as he speaks, reads, and thinks in Hindi. "We have Hindi films, theater, and music here... Our issue is only with Hindi being forced in primary classes," Raut added.

Policy rollback Maharashtra backtracks on resolution for compulsory Hindi Raut's comments come after the Maharashtra government rolled back a controversial resolution making Hindi compulsory from Class I in English and Marathi medium schools. The decision was opposed by both Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin welcomed the Thackeray cousins' joint victory against Hindi imposition in Maharashtra. He praised their rally in Mumbai, expressing excitement about the enthusiasm and powerful oratory.

Policy criticism Stalin slams Centre's 3-language formula Stalin also slammed the Centre's three-language formula under the National Education Policy (NEP). He accused the BJP of threatening to withhold funds unless Hindi was taught as a third language in Tamil Nadu schools. He questioned what third language is taught in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. He also accused the Union government of withholding ₹2,152 crore under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan for Tamil Nadu's non-compliance with NEP's language policy.