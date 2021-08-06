Maharashtra: Twenty-six container homes to provide accommodation to landslide victims

The landslide had claimed the lives of 84 persons

The district administration of Raigad district in Maharashtra has received 26 container houses to provide temporary accommodation to the residents of Taliye village, which were affected by a devastating landslide last month, an official said on Friday. The village, located in Mahad tehsil, had witnessed the deadliest landslide on July 22 following heavy rains, flattening several houses there.

The landslide had claimed the lives of 84 persons. While 53 bodies had been recovered from the site, 31 missing persons were declared dead later. Before the landslide, there were 31 houses in the village, officials said.

In a statement, the District Collector of Raigad, Nidhi Choudhary said, "Prominent companies have donated the container units as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR)." "These container houses have basic amenities, including toilets and kitchen platforms. The government is going to supply water and electricity to these houses. However, it is not mandatory for villagers to move into these makeshift dwellings," she added.

"Since it takes time even to construct temporary shades for affected people, these container houses will be used for the time being," she said, adding that these units have been kept in an open area and away from the landslide site. "As soon as the process to acquire land for the affected people gets over, their permanent rehabilitation will be done," she informed.

Choudhary said that similar container houses are going to be used at Sakhar Sutarwadi and Kevnale villages in Poladpur tehsil of the district for the temporary rehabilitation of villagers. Eleven persons had died during landslides in these two villages after the rain fury last month.

At least 213 people died and thousands were evacuated as incessant rainfall caused flooding and landslides in many parts of Maharashtra. Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara were among the worst-affected districts. Earlier this week, the state government announced a package of Rs. 11,500 crore for flood-affected people, besides for repair works and reconstruction of roads and other critical infrastructure damaged in the deluge.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a Rs. 2 lakh ex gratia compensation for the kin of those who died in landslides. Similarly, the Maharashtra government had also announced an Rs. 5 lakh compensation