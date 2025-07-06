Gujarat police arrest AAP MLA for 'attempt to murder'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Chaitar Vasava was arrested by the Gujarat police on Saturday. The arrest came after he allegedly attacked a local panchayat functionary in Dediapada, Narmada district. The incident reportedly stemmed from his objection to the non-appointment of his nominee to the "Aapno Taluko Vibrant Taluko" (ATVT) committee.

Legal proceedings FIR includes serious charges The FIR against Vasava includes charges under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman through words, gestures), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351 (3) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult), and 324 (3) (damage to property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The complaint was filed at the Dediapada police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. After his arrest, Section 144 was imposed in Dediapada to prevent gatherings of four or more people.

Party reaction BJP has arrested AAP MLA, says Kejriwal AAP leaders have demanded Vasava's immediate release after his arrest. National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said on X, "BJP has arrested AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava in Gujarat. After losing the Visavadar by-election to AAP, the BJP is rattled." He added that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) thinks such arrests would intimidate them, they are mistaken.